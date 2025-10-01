Park Place Capital Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

