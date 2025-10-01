Ninety One UK Ltd Has $63.96 Million Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,955 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $63,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,341 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 199,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 233,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $610.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

