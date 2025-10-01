Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 538,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

