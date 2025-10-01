Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 400 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

