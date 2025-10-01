Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CB opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

