Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13,069.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,862 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $247.12 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $248.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.02.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

