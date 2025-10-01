Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 435 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126,475.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

