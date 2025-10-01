Greenleaf Trust Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.