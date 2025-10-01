Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 80,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.