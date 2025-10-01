eBay Inc. $EBAY Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,337 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,788,151.96. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

