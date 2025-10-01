Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 16,880 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

