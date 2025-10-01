Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.