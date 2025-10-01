Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases 13,272 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 146,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 62,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AVGE stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

