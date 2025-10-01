Lynx Investment Advisory Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

