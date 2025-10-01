Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Citrine Capital LLC

Citrine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.36 and a 200-day moving average of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,720 shares of company stock valued at $12,159,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

