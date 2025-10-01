Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

