Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 198,906 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,906 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,511 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,574,000 after acquiring an additional 129,235 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after acquiring an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

