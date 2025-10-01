Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $355.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $355.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

