PFG Investments LLC Buys 3,723 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after buying an additional 579,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.



