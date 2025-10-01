PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
