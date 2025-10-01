Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 81.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
