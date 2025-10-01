Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.140-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.230 EPS.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,207,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,388,000 after buying an additional 798,450 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 56.4% in the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,112,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 761,432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 413.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 865,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 697,208 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 638.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 633,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 584,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 538,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

