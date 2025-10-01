Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Kelleher Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

