7,932 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%
VBR opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
