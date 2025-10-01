7,932 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VBR opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.