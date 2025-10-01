Lbp Am Sa Has $21.94 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299,825 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,502.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,074.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21,069.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3%

NEM opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $955,286. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

