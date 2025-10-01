Victrix Investment Advisors Invests $217,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

