Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.41 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

