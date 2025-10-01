Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,835.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106,116.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

