Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,026 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas' portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 99,042.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 204.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

