SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,631 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
