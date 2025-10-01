Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

