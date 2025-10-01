Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

