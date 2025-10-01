Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

