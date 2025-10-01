Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 222.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
