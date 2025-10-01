Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 222.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 956,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

