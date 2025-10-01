Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

