Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110,860.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 340,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

