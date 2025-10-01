Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,094,000 after acquiring an additional 978,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,753,000 after acquiring an additional 498,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.