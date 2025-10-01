M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition V stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

