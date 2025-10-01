Owens Corning Inc $OC Stock Holdings Lessened by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OC opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.