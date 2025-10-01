Vigilare Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

SPTM opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

