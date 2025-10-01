First Pacific Financial Sells 347 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $493.22. The stock had a trading volume of 394,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,743. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.56, a P/E/G ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.34. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $274.86 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total value of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,837,810.04. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,809,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

