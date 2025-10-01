First Pacific Financial Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,809,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of -412.08, a P/E/G ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stephens upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.