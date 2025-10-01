First Pacific Financial Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $332.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

