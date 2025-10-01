Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $391.64 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

