PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 359,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after buying an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

