Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

