Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN stock opened at $219.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $8,169,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 30,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.