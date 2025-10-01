Sicart Associates LLC Invests $225,000 in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 53.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Trading Up 0.2%
SNOW stock opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day moving average is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,064,576. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,924 shares of company stock valued at $397,943,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
