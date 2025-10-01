Sicart Associates LLC Invests $225,000 in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 53.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2%

SNOW stock opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day moving average is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,064,576. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,924 shares of company stock valued at $397,943,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.