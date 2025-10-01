SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,748.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 143,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.
VYMI stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $86.08.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
